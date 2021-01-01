7.4 Cu. Ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled White Front Load Electric Dryer With Built-In Intelligence

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity - AI Fabric Sensor/ Smart Pairing - ThinQ Technology with Proactive Customer Care - Tempered Glass Door - FlowSense Duct Clogging and Lint Filter IndicatorsCloset Depth Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork AI technology selects optimal wash & dry settings. Washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle. Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day The ThinQ App controls laundry remotely & Proactive Customer Care sends maintenance tips & alerts. Premium Looks Designed to Last Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by white or silver accents. FlowSense Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators Know when it\'s time to clean the ducts & lint filter to ensure great drying & lower utility bills. More Style, Less Space LG closet-depth dryers have a shallower depth to fit in more places & add sleek style to any room. Smooth, Quiet Performance Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favorite show. Reversible Door for More Installation OptionsWhen space is tight, the reversible door can go from right swing to left to fit almost any space Win the War on Wrinkles Periodically tumbles dry for up to 3 hours after the cycle is done to help keep wrinkles at bay. In the Box - 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Electric Dryer with Built-In Intelligence - Documentation