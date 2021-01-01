Palladio 4 Ever + Ever Intense Lip Paint, Liquid Lipstick, High Pigmented Lip Gloss, High Shine Vinyl Finish, Rich Color Coverage, Moisturizes Lips, Doe Foot Wand Applicator, Swoon

LIP PAINT: 4Ever+Ever Intense Lip Paint is a liquid lipstick with a long-wearing, high-shine vinyl finish. In one stroke drench lips in everlasting, rich color coverage with lush application. FORMULATION: 100% cruelty free, paraben free, gluten free and vegan formula. Available in 14 Shades that range from neutrals to fearlessly-bold colors. HOW TO USE: For most precise application, line lips with a Lip Liner, using the pointed side of the doe-foot applicator, carefully trace the lip liner, Fill in the lips with the flat side of the applicator. BOTANICAL AND VITAMIN INFUSED COSMETICS: Infused with aloe, coconut oil and apricot oil that have skin conditioning, soothing, softening and anti inflammatory properties. CLEAN BEAUTY: Palladio features award winning skin nourishing botanical and vitamin infused formulas. Created for women of all skin types to look beautiful while using products that are good for skin.