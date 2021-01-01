National Tree Co. 4 Foot Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green

This mixed-tip Wintry Pine Entrance Tree with a decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. It features snow-sprinkled branches and is trimmed with berries, pine cones and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 50 clear lights that remain lit, even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.measures 4 ft. tall with 20" diameterpre-strung with 50 UL listed clear lightstrimmed with berries, pine cones, holly leaves and snow162 branch tipsTree Type: PineFeatures: Led Lights, Pre-LitUse: Indoor, OutdoorLight Bulb Color: ClearBase Material: 100% Polyvinyl ChlorideCare: Wipe CleanTree Realism: Traditional TreesCountry of Origin: Imported