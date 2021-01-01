4 in 1 Wireless Charger QiCertified Fast Charging Station Compatible Apple Watch AirPods Apple Pencil iPhone121111Pro11Pro MaxXXSXS MaxXR88Plus.

4-in-1Fast Wireless Charging Station: The wireless charger can charge your 4 smart devices simultaneously total power up to 18w fast charging compatible with Qi-Enabled Phones, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil. High Quality QC2.0/ 3.0 power adapter (9V/2A) or other 10W support adapter is recommended for fast charging. Using a 5V / 1A adapter may not charge your phone or watch. (Adapter is included) Qi Certified and Safe: The Qi Certified fast charger has safeguards against overcharge, overcurrent and overvoltage, guards device battery against overcharge damage. Automatic control technology and 2 charging coils can fully charge the devices for about 3 hours. The non-slip design protects the devices from falling. The bottom vents dissipate heat effectively to control the temperature. Since foreign object detection, please remove the metal accessories from the phone case while charging. Adjustable & Foldable Design: Magnetic metal support