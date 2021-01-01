WOW ME 4-Piece Cocoa Bath Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Enjoy the fragrance and colors as you kick back, relax and rejuvenate your spirit with this sensory bathing experience. Shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and jojoba deeply nourish and hydrate while leaving skin silky soft. Sunflower seed oil, green tea leaf extract and grapefruit anti-oxidants. Vitamin E and C protect and restore skin. Contains olive oil and olive leaf which nourise and hydrate. Aloe soothes and rejuvenates while Vitamine E and B-5 protect and restore skin. Coconut based gentle cleanser. Contains olive oil and olive leaf which nourise and hydrate. Aloe soothes and rejuvenates while Vitamine E and B-5 protect and restore skin. . 4-piece set. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in USA Set includes:. Bath Bombs. Body Lotion. Body Butter. Shower Gel