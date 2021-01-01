VINCE CAMUTO 4-Piece Coffret Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Try before you buy with this 4 piece coffret set from Vince Camuto featuring: Vince Camuto, Homme, Solare and Terra. These sprays are convenient to travel with or to stash in your office or car when you are on the go. . Fragrance Notes:. Vince Camuto: Italian bergamot, mandarin, black pepper, lavender, nutmeg, orris, leather, amber wood, sandalwood, vetiver, patchouli and musk. Homme: Pressed citron, crisp ozone, iced gin & tonic, Italian fennel, blue cypress, juniper berry, French lavender, cool spruce, atlas cedar, armoise, warm musk and white birch. Solare: Juicy Mandarin, Pimento Leaves, Cardamom, Sensual Musk, Cashmere Woods. Terra: Sicilian Bergamot, Grapefruit, Mandarin, Geranium, Sandalwood, Rhubarb, Modern Woods, Tonka, Vanilla. 4-piece set. For directions, see "Additional Info". Made in USA Set includes:. 0.5 oz Vince Camuto Eau de Toilette. 0.5 oz Vince Camuto Homme Eau de Toilette. 0.5 oz Vince Camuto Solare Eau de Toilette. 0.5 oz Vince Camuto Terra Eau de Toilette