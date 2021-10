For maximum versatility, a melange-knit cardigan with airy-light sheerness can be worn four ways: Leave the front draped open; knot or twist the hem ties together; or crisscross the front panels and anchor to side buttons for a chic wrapped look. 21" length (size Medium P). Three-quarter sleeves. Milk White is 60% linen, 40% viscose; Black Onyx is 56% cotton, 38% modal, 6% rayon. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry. By NIC+ZOE; imported. Petite