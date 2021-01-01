40-Gallon Rain Wizard, Black

When drought sets in and rain is short, rain barrels provide precious water for your lawn and garden. The Rain Wizard 40 can provide up to 40 gallons of pure, unchlorinated water when municipalities declare periods of low water usage. During heavy rainfalls, a typical roof can produce hundreds of gallons of water. By saving that water, you can reduce your average water usage by up to 40%. With those kinds of savings, the Rain Wizard 40 can pay for itself in just a few seasons. The Rain Wizard 40 features an attractive faux Oak barrel design, so it naturally fits in with your landscape. And the wide variety of colors allows you to even further match your barrel to your home and yard without standing out. Its plastic screen mesh is newly designed to keep out bugs, animals, and debris while still being easy to remove for cleaning and maintenance and it's gentle on skin. A front side overflow keeps water from flooding against your outside wall. The flat-back design is one of the most convenient features, as it allows the barrel to sit right up against your home so you don't have to worry about purchasing excess downspout parts. These barrels are tough. While most barrels crack or become brittle in the winter time, the Rain Wizard 40 stays strong. It is still recommended that you drain your barrels when temperatures approach the freezing point. Increase your storage and savings with the Rain Wizard connector kit (it works with nearly all Rain Wizard models). Or boost your pressure and make room for buckets with the Rain Wizard Stand.