40 Meal Recipes to Consider after You Quit Smoking: Control the Cravings with Proper Nutrition and a Healthy Diet Joe Correa Author

40 Meal Recipes to Consider after You Quit Smoking: Control the Cravings with Proper Nutrition and a Healthy DietBy Joe Correa CSN There are a lot of published studies on how smoking affects our physical and mental health. Anxiety, headaches, hunger, and concentration disorder are just some of the symptoms.Making the decision to quit smoking is probably the best one you have ever made, in your entire life. Being aware of the damage smoking can cause unfortunately is not enough to force us to make this vital decision. The key lies in our head and how strongly are we dedicated to throwing away what's harming us and to live a long and healthy life.However, an important issue related to this problem is a myth we've often heard: ''If I quit smoking, I will probably start gaining weight! The problem is that all smokers are used to having something in their hands and mouth, and when they quit smoking, they turn to unhealthy snacks to keep their hands and mouth busy. This habit, naturally, leads to gaining weight, which is again related to smoking.Food cravings are at its peak in the first few weeks of recovery. This is a crucial time to trick your organism and eliminate those feelings.Food cravings are not a mistery. Physicians and nutritionists agree that the type of food you eat determines the amount of food cravings you have. Whole, healthy foods with plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, are proven to reduce food cravings. Healthy carbs full of fiber and natural sugar will keep your glucose levels in check and your appetite under control.This book offers you exactly that! Plenty of healthy recipes that will definitely control your food cravings and keep your organism balanced. The recipes inside like: ''Barley Porridge'' or ''Green Apple Overnight Oats with Raisins'' are full of precious fibers and the perfect way to start your new, healthy, and smoke-free day.I have combined some amazingly nutritious ingredients but I also combined them in a delicious way. Once you have tried: ''Stewed Beef with Olives'' or ''Southern Lamb Stew'', you will be preparing these recipes for years to come. They are simple, extremely healthy, and surpisingly easy to make.By starting to prepare these recipes you are almost at the point where health problems, bad breath, and breathing problems are things of the past. You quit smoking! And I would really like to take this opportunity to say ''congratulations!'' You're one of the few people who has a strong will! You should be proud of yourself! My book is here to help you improve your overall health and give your body the easiest way to overcome cravings.