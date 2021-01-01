40 Watt GMRS MicroMobile Two-Way Radio - Long Range Walkie Talkie, 8 Repeater Channels, 142 Privacy Codes

2-WAY RADIO - The 40 Watt MicroMobile walkie talkie is equipped with 15 High/Low Power GMRS channels and 8 Repeater Channels for increased communication range. 65-MILE RANGE - Longer range communication in open areas with little or no obstruction. 142 CTCSS/DCS PRIVACY CODES - The MicroMobile has 142 privacy codes that gives you many channel options so unwanted transmissions are not heard. KEYPAD CONTROL - Keypad lock prevents accidental activation of function/mode keys. Keystroke tones provides audible tones with each key press for response or confirmation. Use silent operation to turn off all tones. INCLUDED IN THE BOX - MXT400 MicroMobile GMRS 2-Way Radio, flip-frame detachable mount, mounting hardware, microphone, 12V power cord, quick start guide, and owners manual.