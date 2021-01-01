40600 Dakota Women\'s Leather Fashion Belt Metallic Calf Hair - L/XL-100 - Also in: S-85, XS/S-80, M-90, XS-75, M/L-95

Traditional cow print just got an upgrade so moo-ve over because we\'re getting seriously obsessed with animal prints. Reinvented this time with metallic foil patterns, the Dakota belt lends an interesting definition to any outfit with its luxe calf hair and a curved shiny buckle. Amsterdam Heritage is a leader in luxe fashionable belts for women using real leather and unique designs providing an impressive variety in the women\'s leather belt category. Our full-grain Italian leather creations are built with style & durability in mind. All Amsterdam Heritage products are handmade. The leathers used have been treated with processes including vegetable tanning or coating, giving the product a distinctive feel. The use of Amsterdam Heritage leather products may cause partial loss of color. Variations do not represent defects.