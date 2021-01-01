MAC 40N 5 (Rosy Beige With Neutral Undertones For Light To Medium Skin) Studio Fix Tech Cream-To-Powder Foundation

Mac Studio Fix Tech Cream-To-Powder Foundation. A tri-system blend of water, emollients, and powder glides onto skin as a soft, creamy emulsion with a lightweight, transformative texture. The innovative sweat- and humidity-resistant formula from MAC provides medium buildable coverage, allowing for true-to-skin shading from very light to very deep in a natural matte finish. Light-diffusing properties soften lines to create a fresh, flawless texture for all skin types. This formula also delivers immediate and long-term moisturization with 12-hour wear and won’t cause acne. Now available in 42 all-inclusive, color-true shades. •Long-wearing, 12 hours •Color-true, 12 hours •Non-caking •Non-fading •Sweat- and humidity-resistant •Crease-resistant •Provides immediate and long-term moisturization •Does not cause acne •For all skin types •Apply with a sponge or brush, blending and building to desired coverage level. •Keep the compact tightly closed to prevent dry out.