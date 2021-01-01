40th Birthday Karate Retro 40 Today Taekwondo Judo Kung Fu Tote Bag

These karate themed clothing for girls and kids are super cool. Featuring a sports silhouette of a woman or girl in a retro styled design graphic. They are trendy, unique, cool and cute. Perfect for birthdays, Christmas, training, parties or everyday wear. These Martial Arts gifts for girls are cool. If you like . Brazilian jiu-jitsu ,Capoeira, Huka-huka, Luta Livre, Vale Tudo, Judo, Aikido, Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, Hapkido, you will love these, Great for training, gymwork or competitions 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.