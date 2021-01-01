Life+Gear 41-3820 130-Piece Dry Bag First Aid and Survival Kit Packed with 130 useful and valuable medical supplies and survival tools, the Dry Bag First Aid and Survival Kit is ideal for home, business or adventure. What You Get PBD conforming bandage Abdominal pad 8 alcohol pads 4 disinfecting cleaning wipes 2 gauze pads 2 non-woven pads 20 large adhesive bandages 20 medium adhesive bandages 15 small adhesive bandages 15 round adhesive bandages 2 elastic butterfly bandages Triangular bandage Non-woven tape roll 10 cotton buds 2 cooling patches Cold compress Ace bandage Insect relief pad 10 safety pins Scissors Metal tweezers First aid manual Small nylon bag Poncho Survival thermal blanket Compass Thermometer Whistle Glowstick flashlight with whistle 40 waterproof matches Candle 20ft paracord Moleskin