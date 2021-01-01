Life+Gear 41-3992 2,200-Lumen USB Rechargeable Lantern and Powerbank

The Life+Gear USB Rechargeable Lantern and Powerbank is a durable, impact- and water- resistant design producing 2,200 lumens. The lantern is compact and lightweight for easy travel. When the lantern is on high, it has a 3-hour run time and on low it runs for 14 hours. This rechargeable lantern is powered by a 4,000 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery with a battery power indicator light and power bank to charge USB devices. The lantern has different light modes allowing you to control the run time and brightness. The lantern has high, medium, and low modes as well as red safety solid and flash modes. Bright, lightweight. and simple to use, this compact-sized light is ideal for household uses, backpack travel, campsites, tents, and tabletop illumination.