Royal 410dx Electronic Cash Register

Offer increased checkout speeds and record sales with this Royal electronic cash register. A nine-digit LCD clerk screen helps employees catch mistakes, and the nine-digit LCD customer screen offers peace of mind for shoppers. Built-in firmware supports 2,000 price look-ups and 24 programmable settings, letting you separate products into categories. The automatic tax computation feature helps save time, and the 10-clerk tracking system supports multi-person use. An alphanumeric thermal printer provides quiet performance and excellent print quality. Support for journal receipts lets you keep orderly records of cash transactions. Generate X and Z reports on this Royal electronic cash register for a detailed transaction summary. A great choice for small stores, this Royal electronic cash register occupies minimal space. Four nonslip rubber feet prevent unwanted movement, while the full-size keyboard controls help reduce the possibility of mistypes. Simple Organization Keep notes secure by using the four-slot cash drawer with spring bill holders, and use the removable four-pocket coin tray for effortless organization. This Royal electronic cash register has a locking easy-glide drawer for smooth movement, and the two included keys let you keep a spare in the office safe. Programmable Design Programmable discounts and item information let you share promotions and useful item details. The 24 programmable departments and 2,000-count price look-up settings support simple product categorization. This Royal electronic cash register also lets you program security codes and four tax rates to speed up transactions. Protection Against Power Losses Battery backup protects against data loss in the event of a power blackout. This Royal electronic cash register features a built-in memory circuit, preserving valuable midday or end-of-day reports. Is the cash tray included? This Royal electronic cash register includes a four-bill cash drawer with a removable four-coin tray. Is this register programmable? Program tax rates, discounts and item prices on this Royal electronic cash register. Does this register have battery backup for power outages? With a built-in battery backup, this Royal electronic cash register protects valuable information during power outages.