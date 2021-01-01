Citizen 43 Millimeter Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Pcat Watch. The PCAT Watch from Citizen is a must-have timepiece for any enthusiast. Additional features include atomic timekeeping with synchronized time adjustment in 43 cities worldwide, Eco-Drive technology, perpetual calendar, power reserve indicator, and a chronograph. It has a brown leather strap and a 43-millimeter rose-gold tone stainless steel case with a stylish green dial. For anyone looking to blend timelessness with technology, this watch will hit all the buttons.