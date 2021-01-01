43 Years Old April 1979 Limited Edition 43rd Birthday Premium T-Shirt

43rd. retro Vintage 43rd Birthday Born in April 1979 for Father, Mother, Men, Women, 43th Anniversary For Dad, Mom, Grandpa / Grandma, Uncle / Aunt, Brother, Sister, Cousin, wife, husband 43 years old. celebrate 43rd birthday. made in 1979, made in April 1979.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.