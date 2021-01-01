45W/60W Foldable Camping Light LED High Bay Light UFO Garage Ceiling Light Warehouse Light for Garage Utility Room Parking Area-Type A

Specifications: Product Name LED Garage LightMaterial PlasticColor BlackLED Source SMD 2835LED Quantity 315 LEDsPowerType A - 60W ( UFO Shape Type)Type B - 45W (Two Blades Type)Input Voltage Range AC 85~265VBase E26/E27Beam Angle 180 DegreeWorking Lifetime 50000HrsSize 22*22*9.75cm/8.7x8.7x3.8in(60W)Features:- High Quality Lighting Effect: The garage Light adopts high-end LED chips with top quality diodes, provides 6500K daylight white, has high quality lighting effect- Foldable Design: LED Garage Light Unique wide-angle design make areas in darkness look much more brighter. 3 led panel heads can be adjustable which can be folded up to 90 degree, the widely 360 degree illuminate area will meet your needs.