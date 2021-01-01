Lifetime 48” Backboard and Slam-It Rim Combo, steel

Bring the court to your backyard with the Lifetime® 48” Backboard and Rim Combo. The steel framed shatter proof backboard and Slam-It™ rim set easily mounts to your wall or roof. This combination system is durable thanks to a shatter proof backboard protected by a blow molded frame pad. Play like a pro right from home with the Lifetime® 48” Backboard and Slam-It™ Rim Combo. Click here to learn more about purchasing a basketball hoop. FEATURES: Mounts on wall or roof Backboard dimensions: 48” wide x 30” high x 1” deep Steel framed shatter proof backboard Blow molded frame pad Slam-It rim Mounting bracket not included 6 year limited manufacturer's warranty Proudly made in the USA Model: 90010Z For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-800-242-3865.