48 Years Loved for Women 48th Birthday Party | 48 Year Old Tote Bag

Cute 48th Birthday ideas and flower aesthetic decorations - pun joke quote saying for your mother, mom, aunt, friend or sister who's turning forty-eight this year. Or celebrating an 48th anniversary. Celebrating 48th birthday flower design for men and women that have been loved for 48 years. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.