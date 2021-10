Simple doesn't have to be boring. The night willow is beautiful in its simplicity. Thin stems branch out to reveal small green leaves of various shades on this tall, natural-looking plant. It's the perfect addition to a well-styled table. Includes a set of six individual stems.# Pieces In Set: 6Measurements: 3 Width/Inches, 54 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 1.3 LbBase Material: 65% Polyester, 20% Plastic, 15% WireCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported