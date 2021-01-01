49 Years old birthday years loved for woman Bear Tote Bag

Show how much you love your daughter, mom or grandma some love on her 49 Years birthday with this bear and floral design and Boho bohemian style with the text 49 Years loved. Loving message for daughter, mother or grandmother on 49 Years birthday. Ideal for those who likes outdoor, nature, bear. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.