Perfect Gift Shirt Ideas for Men Women People who born in July 1972 Retro Vintage Classic 49th Birthday Men Women Shirt 49 years old vintage birthday gift for your cool boy, girl, dad, daddy, big brother, little sister, husband, boyfriend, son, uncle Vintage Made in 1972 year 49 years of being awesome T Shirt is made for a teen born in 1972 years and is a 49 years old boy or 49 yrs old girl. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem