4900 Herford Retro Postcodes Old Postcode Vintage T-Shirt

You have been living in Herford in North Rhine-Westphalia for a long time and miss the old postcode before the reunion in 1990 of your city. The 4-digit PLZ 4900 know only real products. Show love for home NRW with the retro motif. The vintage old postcode design is a great birthday gift for all real herforders, grandma, grandpa, mum and dad. Only the old four-digit postcode 4900 is cool. Retro sign motif for inhabitants of Herford in NRW. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem