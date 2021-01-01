Givenchy 4G Light Backpack in Black Nylon with nylon lining and silver-tone and black hardware. Made in Italy. Foldover flap top with 4G buckle closures. Top drawstring closure. One main compartment. Interior zipper pocket. Front zipper pocket with metal 4G emblemPadded back and adjustable shoulder straps. Textured calfskin leather trimMeasures approx 10W x 16H x 5.5D. GIVE-MY205. BK508JK17R. About the designer: Hubert de Givenchy founded his namesake fashion house specializing in Haute Couture and ready-to-wear in 1952. No sooner did it open than Givenchy earned a reputation for breaking with the fashion codes of its time. Today, the house is synonymous with aristocratic elegance, sensuality and fresh romanticism. Its legacy continues through the modern approach of its newest Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, appointed in June 2020.