Givenchy 4G Short Skirt in Pink 90% wool 10% polyLining: 73% acetate 27% silkGrosgrain: 100% viscose. Made in Italy. Dry clean. Fully lined. Hidden back zip closure. Wool guipure with 4G motif. Item not sold as a set. GIVE-WQ45. BW40HP20AQ. About the designer: Hubert de Givenchy founded his namesake fashion house specializing in Haute Couture and ready-to-wear in 1952. No sooner did it open than Givenchy earned a reputation for breaking with the fashion codes of its time. Today, the house is synonymous with aristocratic elegance, sensuality and fresh romanticism. Its legacy continues through the modern approach of its newest Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, appointed in June 2020.