4th Grade Pug Dog Fourth Grader Student School Cute T Shirt

This is an awesome tee shirt design that expresses love for pug dogs, teaching and learning. Give this to a little pug puppy loving boy or girl that wants to make their teachers proud! Makes a great novelty gift idea for fourth graders, elementary school students and education lovers. Perfect for those who likes wearing cute and funny back to school themed t-shirts and apparel. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.