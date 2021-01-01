5:2 Diet Vegetarian Meals Plans & Recipes Liz Armond Author

The NEW Fast 800 & 5:2 Fast Diet Vegetarian Meal Plans & Recipes Losing weight is always difficult and knowing which diet will work for you can be even harder, until now. Research into the 5:2 Diet has proven it will help you lose weight fast and easily. Starting today, you will discover how to shed pounds simply by following the advice in this book. In the process you will gain energy, be thinner and become a lot healthier.The Fast 800 diet is the newly adapted program developed by Dr Michael Mosely which will make it so much simpler to follow because the calories allowance has increased from 500/600 to 800 for all. To stick to this, you can use the plans in this book that has some great recipes to help you reach your weight loss goals. This diet plan cookbook gives you 21 days of menus, so plan your fasting days without thinking about what you will eat that day.Included is a list of low-calorie snacks and drinks for between meal eating. Just see how many calories you have spare and choose a tasty treat. There is also a breakfast section for those who would rather have three meals a day instead of the two in the plans. The increased calorie count makes that more doable. You can change the meals around and have something different every day or stick to some of your favourites, the choice is yours.The recipes are easy, low-calorie, and no nonsense and you can make extra, freeze ahead and limit your time in the kitchen. The research and testing have been done, so all you have to do now is relax, choose your meal plan and watch the fat melt away. Scroll up and hit the BUY button NOW to start your fast and effective weight loss journey.