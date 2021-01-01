5: 2 Healthy Eating for Life: delicious calorie-counted recipes for fast days, family meals and entertaining Belinda Berry Author

Belinda Berry's love of fresh, seasonal foods shines through in this book of delicious calorie-counted recipes for Fast Days, Family Meals and Entertaining.Whether you are following the 5:2 Intermittent Fasting way of eating or simply looking for inspiration for light and healthy meals, these flavourful and easy to prepare recipes will fill your plate with food that tastes as good as it looks. Fully illustrated with over 200 full colour photographs, there are 170 recipes for Dips and Appetizers, Soups, Salads, Light Meals, Main Meals, Breads, Desserts and Drinks. Many of the recipes are designed to be prepared for one person, but are easily scaleable. There is no need to feel deprived when you can eat such delicious food as this - even small portions will leave you feeling satisfied. The recipes cater for vegetarians as well as meat and fish eaters and tend to be low in sugar and carbohydrates, with an emphasis on the use of unrefined foods.Throughout, the emphasis is on simple but tasty meals, using herbs and spices to bring basic ingredients to life and to create vibrant dishes. Be inspired with new ideas using fresh ingredients and modern styles as well lower-calorie versions of old favorites.As a home cook with experience of catering to guests who come from all over the world to learn photography with her husband Graham Berry, Belinda covers many different cuisines and techniques, exploring the flavors of the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia, the Caribbean and Mexico as well as classic European combinations.Using these recipes you can eat well every day of the week and Belinda has delighted in rising to the challenge of creating wonderful 3 course meals for less than 500 or 600 calories. Each of the recipes have the ingredients individually calorie counted and give the Nutritional breakdown of Carbs, Fats and Proteins.Since Belinda and Graham started 5:2 Intermittent Fasting, they have lost 35 kilos (77 pounds or 5 and a half stone) between them, both reaching a healthy Body Mass Index. They have been maintaining a healthy weight since June 2013.Every book sold will help to raise funds for Lexi Sky Rowland Tickner, a life-limited baby with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and epilepsy.