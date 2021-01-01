5/8 CT. T.W. Diamond Pear-Style Engagement Ring, 6

A dazzling display of diamonds, this 5/8 ct. t.w. engagement ring features a round center stone with a pear-shaped frame of diamonds. Channel and pavÃ©-set stones along the band create a stylish and elegant look.Metal: 14K white goldStones: 5/8 ct. t.w. round and baguette diamondsColor: H-IClarity: I2-I3Setting: Prong, channel and pavÃ©Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.