Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed smooth stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 7S26 automatic movement, based upon Seiko 7002, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour. Additional Info: in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming. Series 5 Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko 5 Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch SNK357.