Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with luminous gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 7S26 automatic movement, based upon Seiko 7002, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Seiko 5 Automatic White Dial Mens Watch SNKL47J1.