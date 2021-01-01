Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. White dial with gold-tone skeleton dauphine-style shape hands and Hindi-Sanskrit hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 7S26 automatic movement, based upon Seiko 7002, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko 5 Automatic White Dial Mens Watch SNKP22J1.