Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Gray dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Caliber: 7S26 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko 5 Automatic Grey Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch SNKK67.