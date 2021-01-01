Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed smooth stainless steel bezel. White dial with luminous yellow gold-tone dauphine-style hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 7S26 automatic movement, based upon Seiko 7002, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. 5 Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko 5 Automatic White Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch SNKP15K1S.