Sainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. White dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 23 mm, case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Seiko 5 Automatic White Dial Two-tone Ladies Watch SYMK44.