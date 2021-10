What it is: This multiblade razor provides a close, irritation-free shave every time and is great for a full shave or a quick face, neck and scalp touch-up. It includes a starter cartridge which can be replaced after use with the market-leading five-blade cartridges. What it does:- The blades hinge and move with the contours of the face to prevent cuts and irritation- It features a gel strip that provides a protective cushion- Skin-guarded