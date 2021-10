What It Is: The 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette reinvented in couture style with a new case and formula. What It Does: The eyeshadows are set in a high-end case, delicately crafted like a jewelry box. Enriched with aloe vera and pine oil, the eyeshadows smooth and soften the lids while delivering rich, radiant color. How To Use It: - Natural Look: Apply the medium shade on the entire eyelid with the round foam tip applicator to open up the eyes. Then add definition by using the foam liner tip appli