Experience fast results with the Skin Authority 5 Day Dramatic Eye Lift; an intensive anti-ageing treatment specifically designed for the delicate eye contour, which works to smooth the appearance of wrinkles, sagging and discolouration to leave the area looking brighter, younger and more awake. Offering five individually packed treatments, the system works in just five days to deliver dramatic, visible effects. A highly concentrated formulation that’s powered by SGF-4 Technology™ infuses skin with natural proteins, complex peptides and powerful botanical actives to naturally lift and firm skin while plumping the appearance of fine lines. As a result, eyes appear revitalised and tightened with skin left feeling smooth and supple. Non-greasy and will not clog pores.