What it is: A booster that promotes a nourishing, antioxidant action for a complexion that is both healthy and radiant. What it does: This wrinkle concentrate is formulated with pure, concentrated tulsi, a sacred Indian herb used in ayurvedic medicine. Its natural aroma provides a rebalancing and reinvigorating effect on the mind, body and skin. With 100% natural-origin ingredients, it's ideal for use in cold climates and particularly for those