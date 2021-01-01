Gunmetal-plated stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Uni-directional rotating gunmetal-plated bezel with an inlaid black ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 4R36 automatic movement, containing 24 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 41 hours. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42.5 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Seiko 5 Sports Series. Sport watch style. Seiko 5 sports Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch SRPD65K3.