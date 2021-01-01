Reike Nen 5 Strap Wedge Heels in White. - size 35 (also in 36, 37, 38) Reike Nen 5 Strap Wedge Heels in White. - size 35 (also in 36, 37, 38) Leather upper with man made sole. Made in South Korea. Delicate 5-strap design. Leather insole. Angled square open toe. Rubber tap heel. Approx 65mm/ 2.5 inch wedge. RNEN-WZ45. RM2-SH025. Birthed in Seoul, Reike Nen produces a blend of shoes & accessories since 2010. Deriving from the designer Yoon Hongmi's name, Reike Nen represents fluidity, where all are accepted independent of nationality, sex, and age. Every season is reinvigorated by a touch of new expressions while staying true to the classic and timeless. Hongmi's inspiration stems from novels, films, vintage, traditional craft, and unprocessed natural materials. The juxtaposition of regular and irregular, flexible and inflexible, raw and processed are reflected in the works of each season, and therein lies the motto of Reike Nen, 'Contemporary Refinement'.