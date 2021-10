Closeout . Sturdy and compact, DaKineand#39;s 21.5andquot; Terminal softside carry-on spinner suitcase features a roomy split interior design with mesh dividers and a shoe compartment that can also be used for laundry. A removable organizer sleeve holds a 15andquot; laptop and thereand#39;s even a molded cup rest for your convenience while waiting to board your flight. Available Colors: DARK OLIVE.