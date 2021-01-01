1.50 Ct Ruby Red & Clear Cz Black Stainless Steel Fashion Ring Size Women's 5-10

This stunning AAA grade cubic zirconia black ion plated fashion ring is Amazing! Made of solid stainless steel and finished in a high quality black ion plating. This ring features six .18 ct (3mm) princess cut ruby red cz stones in a channel setting, alongside 10 round cut clear cz pave stones. Total carat weight is approx 1.50 diamond equivalent. This ring has Top quality stones and displays amazing enriched clarity just like real diamonds! Stainless Steel jewelry is durable, hypo-allergenic and will not tarnish or oxidize over time.