50 Mediterranean Diet Recipes Recipes: For A Diet That Isn't Really A Diet! Debra Moore Author

This book is intended to provide you with delicious and nutritious recipes following the Mediterranean lifestyle. The Mediterranean Diet is a diet that's, well, not really a diet. The recipes coincide with the foods that are eaten by individuals who live in the Mediterranean Basin. They live long, full lives, with decreased occurrences of the illnesses and medical conditions found so often in the United States.Following these recipes, you will be able to follow the Mediterranean diet. Fortunately, they are full of flavor and jam-packed with your favorite foods, such as olives, pizza, salads, seafood, and so much more! Take some time to cook a few of these delectable dishes and you will be pleasantly surprised how delicious and flavorful healthy, diet cooking can be!