50 Power Amplifier 2 Channel Stereo Mini HiFi Integrated Amp 20 Wireless Audio Receiver for Home Speakers Headphone 50W x 2 with USB Nobsound Tone.

NEW VERSION! Supporting multiple inputs (RCA/AUX/USB/) and outputs (speaker/headphone), can as USB sound card supporting computers (no need for driver) and phones (with OTG function) input, almost can meet all kinds of home audio system device. Upgraded to 5.0, achieve faster transmission speed, more stable signal and lower consumption, perfectly compatible with various devices. With best HiFi sound among similar amplifiers in the market, thousands of times tuning taking lots of time to bring excellent listening experience. The sound is clear and clean without any audible noise even at the highest output 50W*2. Adopting expensive encoders to avoid noise when adjusting volume and switching input mode, and pure copper speaker terminals ensure lossless transmission. Mini size with LED display is very well for home and desktop use; high-end treatment of case and components make it more durable and attractive.