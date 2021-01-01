50 Top Paleo Recipes: Quick and Easy Paleo Diet Recipes for Weight Loss and Optimum Health Emma Green Author

A truly magnificent ancient diet for modern times... allow yourself to indulge in hearty, mouth-watering recipes in this fundamental title, 50 Top Paleo Recipes, from the author of the stunning, best-selling title, How I Lost 100 Pounds! and never look back.Paleo is the diet humans were designed to eat. But is it really worth it? I mean, getting started on any new diet regime can be extremely challenging, even one as ancient as the paleo style. 50 Top Paleo Recipes is your definitive, easy-to-do cookbook. With amazing recipes for feeling energized, losing weight, and increasing your healthy living as a great staple for weight loss enhancement. And, by maintain a focus on great low-carb, high-protein meals that negate the need for processed foods, this title will allow you to feel great and act as a preventative to common health issues like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, and many, many more.This well-planned, nutritionally-balanced, comprehensive title offers:A Discussion of US-Based Diets and why a change is needed now.50 of the Top Paleo Recipes that you can enjoy. Including ingredient lists, balanced meals, and easy-to-follow directions for every single one. Including: Tasty Moroccan Skewers, Sesame Seed Honey and Soy Chicken, Beef and Mushroom Goulash, Dumplings of Lamb and Bacon, Eggplant Extravaganza, Green Chili Chicken, and many, many more!The Benefits of Paleo for Weight Loss and why you can succeed if you know the whys and the how.A truly definitive cookbook that leaves your tastebuds wanting more. With mouth-watering recipes and the total guesswork taken out. Yes, you can lose weight using the most ancient diet ever! Get your delicious copy today and enjoy weight loss and healthy living with super-yummy, purpose-driven nutrition! You're definitely worth it.