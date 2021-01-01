Sigma Sport 500 Wired Bike Computer, Black

Take the Sigma Sport® 500 Wired Bike Computer with you on your next biking trip for performance tracking. This easy to use bike computer tracks your current speed, trip distance, trip time, total distance, and includes a clock. It’s waterproof and attaches easily to your handlebar or stem mount. The computer screen is easy to read so you can stay focused on the mile ahead. FEATURES: Wired bike computer Easy to use and accurate 5 Functions Waterproof Handlebar or stem mount Bike computer head Wire harness Spoke magnet O-rings Includes operating instructions Bike Functions: Speed (kmh/mph) Trip Distance Trip Time Total Distance Clock Manufacturer's Warranty: 2 years Style: 01930