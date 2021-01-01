LEVI'S 501 Original Short in Black. - size 31 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) LEVI'S 501 Original Short in Black. - size 31 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) 100% cotton. Button fly. 5-pocket styling. Light fading and whiskering detail. Intentionally destroyed areas. Frayed hem. Shorts measure approx 11 in length. Imported. LEIV-WF39. 56327-0123. Levi Strauss & Co., established in 1853, is a brand with a loyal, worldwide following. Their innovation with the co-invention of the blue jean was an integral part in creating their culture of self-expression and American cool that still resonates today. Each ready-to-wear design produced by the iconic label is made with special attention to craftsmanship, progress, and sustainability.